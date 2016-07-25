Fans of One Direction's Harry Styles know him for his shaggy, long boy-band hair. But new photos from the Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk reveal that his signature 'do is no more.
A gallery from ComingSoon.net shows him on set with a distinctly shorter cut. While it'll definitely take some getting used to, we have to say he's looking as good as ever.
Styles seems pretty happy with his haircut, too. He showed off the locks he'd chopped off on Instagram in May, announcing they were being used to create wigs for children. Earlier this month, he followed up with a stylish photo on Snapchat.
Styles plays a British soldier in Dunkirk, a movie about the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II. It'll come out on IMAX on July 17, so we'll be able to clearly see his new look in all its glory.
