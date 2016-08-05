Harry Styles is making his acting debut in the new movie Dunkirk. While we were excited to see him — and his new hair — in the teaser, alas, we weren't afforded that privilege. He is tragically absent from the one-minute, six-second video, Cosmopolitan pointed out.
Actually, the teaser doesn't mention any of the actors. It just lists Christopher Nolan's credentials and shows shots of the landscape and battle scenes from a distance. The slogan is pretty cool, though. "At the point of crisis, at the point of annihilation, survival is victory," read the words across the screen.
So, we may have to wait for the full trailer (or maybe even the movie) to see footage of Styles' acting. But the minimalist teaser still looks promising.
