If Bruno Mars ever wants to take an extended vacation from the spotlight, we now have the perfect choice to fill in for him. A new clip of Zendaya on Lip Sync Battle has emerged, and she has completely and utterly embodied the "That's What I Like" singer. Seriously: It's almost scary.
Zendaya and Mars already have a lot in common, so it makes perfect sense that she would step into his dancing shoes. The K.C. Undercover actress starred as aspiring dancer Rocky on Disney Channel's Shake It Up! for three years, while the "Just The Way You Are" songster's home movies prove he's had the dancing bug since he was just a little kid. In fact, Mars himself has a past in impersonation: He once was dubbed the "world's youngest Elvis impersonator."
(Yes, it is the cutest thing that has ever happened.)
As for Zendaya, she might not really be singing along to Mars' hit "24K Magic," but she's certainly jamming out to it in the new clip. Donning the singer's matchy-matchy style, oversized necklace, and hat, Zendaya looks every bit Bruno. Check out the video below:
Zendaya isn't the only person to really channel her chosen artist on Lip Sync Battle. Recently, a clip of Nicole Richie getting down to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch's hit single "Good Vibrations" circled the web, though I definitely prefer Zendaya's outfit to Richie's (more than a little creepy) "ab shirt." Kate Upton also pulled out all the stops — which included stepping into a schoolgirl outfit — in order to channel Britney Spears. Meanwhile, Upton's competitor, Ricky Martin, decided to slip on a pair of white socks (and undies) for a Risky Business-inspired song and dance.
While most celebrities know how to work a killer copycat routine, what Zendaya pulled off is really something special. Squint your eyes and you might not even realise that it's the Disney darling underneath that hat. Now, the real question: When are we getting a Mars and Zendaya duet?
