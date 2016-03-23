Earlier this month, Zendaya took home the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Star, for her role in K.C. Undercover on the Disney Channel. If you're wondering what the rising actress and singer is still doing on children's programming, you're not the only one. But it turns out that she has a pretty good — even inspiring — reason for sticking around.
Ellen DeGeneres recently asked her about the decision to continue on in her Disney role. Zendaya replied that she feels a responsibility to her fans that keeps her tied to the series. "A lot of people ask me, 'Why are you still on Disney Channel, why do you still do that,'" she said. "To me, I still have a responsibility as this young person I am."
"I have little kids who look up to me," she went on. "I think of that as a responsibility." She definitely seems up to the task. Check out her interview with Ellen, below.
