Stranger Things was the retro, suspenseful, terrifying summer binge we never knew we needed. Drawing from classic horror movies and ‘80s culture, Stranger Things taps into the recent hunger for nostalgia in a wholeheartedly original way. Read: No reboots necessary. Watching kids run around and chase monsters brought back our own bygone days of summer vacation and childhood.
Since most of us binge-watched Stranger Things in a weekend, we’ve been dangling on season 1’s cliffhangers since last summer. Is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) coming back? Is Will (Noah Schnapp) be irrevocably altered by his time in the Upside Down? And, most of all, what supernatural force will terrorise the small town of Hawkins, Indiana?
Recently, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer and the Stranger Things cast spilled some beans as to what to expect in season 2. Here’s every juicy morsel we could gather up for all of you who can’t wait to see if things can get even stranger. Our bet is: Of course they can.