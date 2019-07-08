Stranger Things sated every sci-fi lover's TV cravings. The runaway Netflix hit features a cast of absurdly endearing middle schoolers, a small town chock full ‘o oddballs, a juicy supernatural mystery, and 1980s Easter eggs. With such ingredients, the show achieved the golden balance of being both addictive and substantial. Stranger Things has since turned into a huge phenomenon, with three seasons and created an oft-copied Halloween costume (thank you, Eleven).
But as all fans know, it's impossible to not binge watch Stranger Things, which means you're already caught up on the new monster, the heart-breaking deaths, and Dustin's new girlfriend. With an unconfirmed season 4 all too far away, what shows can elicit the same excitement in the meantime?
From paranormal detective duos to anthologies of chilling tales, each of these shows has something in common with Stranger Things. In some, you’ll find small towns with occult secrets, in others, a dash of '80s sensibilities or episodes oozing with creepiness. And for now, these shows will have to do.