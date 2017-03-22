Stranger Things sated every sci-fi lover's TV cravings. The runaway Netflix hit features a cast of absurdly endearing middle schoolers, a small town chock full ‘o oddballs, a juicy supernatural mystery, and 1980s Easter eggs. With such ingredients, the show achieved the golden balance of being both addictive and substantial. Stranger Things has since turned into a huge phenomenon, and created an oft-copied Halloween costume (thank you, Eleven).
But as all Stranger Things fans know, 12 episodes of binge-watching zooms by pretty quickly. With an October 31 return date all too far away, what shows can elicit the same excitement in the meantime?
From paranormal detective duos to anthologies of chilling tales, each of these shows has something in common with Stranger Things. In some, you’ll find small towns with occult secrets, in others, a dash of '80s sensibilities or episodes oozing with creepiness. And for now, these shows will have to do.