Someone Found The Answer To Dustin's Biggest Mystery In Season 3 Of Stranger Things

By season 3 of Stranger Things, we're all pretty familiar with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). He's emerged as a significant character over the past few years, befriending Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), infiltrating a secret Russian facility and, most importantly, getting a girlfriend. While everyone is skeptical of Suzie's existence for most of the season, the finale finally introduces us to the gloriously nerdy character, played by Broadway star Gabriella Pizzolo. While she and Dustin steal the show with their musical number, there's a detail that Redditors noticed that explains a mystery that may have been driving you nuts throughout the season: Where is Dustin's signature hat?
Dustin has been wearing the same hat since the very first season of the Netflix show, a blue, white, and red baseball cap that covers his curly mop.
But in season 3, fans noticed it had been swapped for a green and yellow number, and they weren't quite sure why.
I can't believe that I didn't notice that Dustin's famous red, white and blue hat was exchanged for a yellow, green and orange trimmed hat I'm so salty— ❦⊠》◓ℑψ⋒ 💛💜 (@fritzen_lcaos) July 5, 2019
(Especially since the red, white and blue would have been perfect for 4th of July)#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/35fltsVuOY
But the answer, it turns out, is hiding in the background of Suzie's room in the finale. It looks like Dustin gave her his original hat as a keepsake while they were at camp, and she's been keeping it by her bed — a pretty sweet detail that proves this couple is meant to last.
"Gifting the hat is more binding than marriage," on Redditor joked.
However, another wrote: "If that hat isn't back in Hawkins by season 4 there will be serious consequences."
Will, is that you? I guess this means Suzie has to come to Hawkins!
