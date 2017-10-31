Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) has always had a filthy mouth. He said the word "shit" not ten minutes into the premiere of Stranger Things.
"We're in deep shit," he says as Will (Noah Schnapp) leads their Dungeons and Dragons campaign.
"Gaten screaming 'shit' is just gold. It's just comedy gold," Matt Duffer (one of the Duffer brothers, duh) said in an interview for Netflix. Duffer noted that the cursing is even more rampant in season 2.
He's absolutely right. Dustin — Dusty, as his mother (Catherine Curtain, a gem) calls him — is the most frantic character in Stranger Things 2, and he cannot stop cursing. He swears when he can't find Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). He curses when he finds a baby demogorgon in his trashcan. Actually, he curses a lot in relation to the demogorgon.
Now that I think about it, there are a lot of reasons to curse in Stranger Things. Dustin's just the only one with the energy to do it.
Relive Dustin's most high-stress moments ahead. It's a lot of moments.