But, as these things go in the Sloan-Grey memorial hospital, Meredith’s new boo was formerly the crush of her co-worker/roommate/half-sister Maggie Pierce. Despite an intro prepping her plan for how to tell her, though, Meredith’s crush gets out before then. A press conference is happening because of Meredith’s absurd plane work, and while on the stage Riggs defers the credit for the mission to Dr. Grey. “ She is your story. Not me.” He rests his hand on her shoulder for a few beats too long, petting her gently, and Maggie knows immediately. This is mostly a big problem because Maggie always behaves like a middle schooler in any conflict. “Did you join the mile high club?” she nags her sister. She’s so passive aggressive that at one point Meredith forces her into a closet to explain. “You were all I had left,” Maggie says, as if Meredith killed her best friend in front of her instead of just daring to have a crush on a man her sister once had a crush on.