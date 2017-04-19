Pretty Little Liars premiered in June 2010, the exact month I graduated from high school. While the soapy, murder-y mystery was practically screaming for my exact demographic to tune in, I refused since I thought I was way too intelligent and cultured for an ABC Family teen drama. I was going to study French in college. I was going to be an international fashion writer. I was kind of the worst.
If you haven’t guessed by reading this, I’m now a TV writer whose stable of favourite shows includes PLL soul twin Riverdale and Teen Wolf, which is about buff were-teens in too-small henley shirts fighting monsters. Seven years later, I’ve recognised the error of my ways and decided to give Pretty Little Liars a chance in its goodbye tour, season 7B. I tuned into the Freeform show’s premiere episode, “PlAytime,” and have so many things to say now.
For the three other people who, like me, have never watched Pretty Little Liars, the show follows the titular Liars — Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) — who are constantly being manipulated by a shadowy individual known as “A.” The devious mastermind’s identity has changed over the years, but, no matter who “A” is, they’re super obsessed with our Liars.
Scroll through the gallery for my deeply confused minute-by-minute recap of a show that has already been through years of countless villains, outfit changes, and time jumps while I was being a snob.