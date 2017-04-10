It was only a matter of time before Kylie Jenner earned a show of her own. Since the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, the 19-year-old has been a bona fide star. Before that, she was the youngest of the Kardashian crew, fine to linger in the periphery of the show. These days, though, she's an entrepreneur, an author, a fashion designer, and, on some days of the week, a budding waffle chef. Come this summer, we'll be able to watch Jenner in all her multihyphenate glory on her own show, called The Life of Kylie. Variety reported Monday that E! has officially greenlit the show.
This is the first we've heard the series, and it's premiering rather soon. (Yes, we are on the cusp of summer.) Here's what we know about the show so far.
1. It's technically a "docu-series."
Unlike the long-running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Life of Kylie is going to be an eight-part "docu-series." E! Online writes that the show "hopes to reveal the real woman behind all the lip kits, fancy cars, mega mansions, glamorous Instagram photos, and filtered Snapchat stories."
2. Yes, it will feature Jordyn Woods, Jenner's best friend.
Woods, a model and fashion designer, is almost as Insta-famous as her Kardashian best friend. Their friendship is well documented on social media — they seem to have a pretty enviable bond, as demonstrated via extravagant birthday gifts, like the £12,000 Cartier bracelet Jenner gifted her BFF in September. E! Online writes that the show will highlight Jenner's "relationships with her family and closest friends, including Jordyn Woods."
3. The show is primarily focused on Jenner's business life.
Jenner is 19 and the CEO of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as one of Time's "most influential teens." By most definitions, this means that she is a certified girlboss, probably even more so than Sophia Amoruso, who was in her 20s when she became CEO of the clothing company Nasty Gal. Jenner isn't even in her 20s yet.
"Kylie’s beauty, business savvy, and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” Jeff Olde, executive vice president of programming and development for E!, said of the decision to greenlight the show. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”
4. We might get a peek at future projects to come.
Part of the fun of following Kylie Jenner's career is guessing what will come next. When she first launched her ever-popular Lip Kits, the beauty world was eager to see what she did next. So much so that a sleuth at Teen Vogue discovered a trademark filing for a product titled "Kylighter" in November of last year. The product debuted in February, and the sparkly Kylighters were followed by a line of Kylie blushes.
"The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Jenner told Variety. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”
There it is: A peek at things to come. What is it that Kylie Jenner is cooking up in her business-savvy factory? We'll find out this summer.
