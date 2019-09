It was only a matter of time before Kylie Jenner earned a show of her own. Since the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, the 19-year-old has been a bona fide star. Before that, she was the youngest of the Kardashian crew, fine to linger in the periphery of the show. These days, though, she's an entrepreneur, an author, a fashion designer, and, on some days of the week, a budding waffle chef . Come this summer, we'll be able to watch Jenner in all her multihyphenate glory on her own show, called The Life of Kylie. Variety reported Monday that E! has officially greenlit the show