Kylie Jenner Teaches Us How To Make Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Kylie Jenner recently shared a genius recipe with us on Snapchat: cinnamon roll waffles. Those may sound like something you'd get at a restaurant with a brunch line stretching down the block, but they're unbelievably easy to make. And lucky for us, Kylie's broken down exactly how to do that on her website.
She shared a video of herself creating the waffles, which glisten with icing by the time she's done. "They’re really simple, but really good," she says. "So, all you really need are Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, which are my fave, and a waffle maker. Simple as that."
Well, maybe it's not quite that simple. She elaborates in the post that you'll also want non-stick oil to prepare the waffle maker and icing, which comes with the Pillsbury rolls. She recommends a Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, which sells for $25 from JC Penney.
"Take one of the rolls and place it in the center of the waffle maker and close it. (You could put more than one roll in at a time, but just keep in mind they'll probably cook together into one giant waffle—which might be a good thing, lol.) Let it cook for about 3-4 minutes, depending on how brown you like your waffles," she instructs. "Repeat this process until you've made as many waffles as you like. Drizzle the icing all over your waffles — and enjoy!" She invited people to tweet photos of their own creations to her.
This dish may be a Jenner family tradition. Kendall's also a fan, People reports. "It's the new thing. Cinnamon roll waffles made by yours truly," she wrote on Instagram in 2014.
When Kylie goes out to brunch, she's a fan of Le Pain Quotidien's powdered sugar waffles. It turns out eating like a Jenner is easier than we thought.
