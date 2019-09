What If The BBC Viral-Video Dad Were…A Mum?

Soon after the video took over every corner of the internet, we were blessed with the Trevor Noah no-pants parody. (Some have theorised that because Kelly didn't get up during the interview to grab his kids, he wasn't wearing pants. He later said that indeed he was.) Then, the family was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal so we could find out what really happened. Spoiler alert: Kelly didn't lock the door and Marion was in a "hippity-hoppity mood that day because of [a] school party." Oh, um, there was a Darth Vader parody, too. ( Enjoy?!