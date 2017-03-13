Story from Culture

This Is The Best Live-News Fail, Ever

Andrea González-Ramírez
Oh, children. They're cute, they're funny, and they test your patience in the most hilarious ways.
It was a pretty normal day for Robert E. Kelly, PhD, a regional expert from the political science and diplomacy department at Pusan National University in South Korea. He was being interviewed by BBC News about the impeachment of Park Geun-hye, South Korea's first female president, who was involved in a nasty corruption scandal that rocked the nation.
The live video interview was sailing smoothly until the door behind Dr. Kelly slowly opened...and out came his daughter, walking into the office with not a care in the world.
"I think one of your children just walked in," the BBC reporter commented while stifling a laugh.
But wait, there was more: Then, another one of his kids — a baby — wheeled on in, quickly followed by their mother who shooed the kids away and closed the door. And just like that, we got one of the most hilarious live-news fails we've ever seen. (And as people who are constantly checking the news, we've seen a lot.)
Naturally, the clip quickly went viral, with Twitter users going nuts over its hilarity, how cute the kids are, and how Dr. Kelly just embodied a very familiar parent-working-from-home struggle. Thankfully, he had some help — not everyone does, and most women definitely don't.
Because if there's something we can all agree on, it's that the little girl was the most adorable toddler ever. I mean, did you see her face when she came in and her strut?
Also, the clip serves as a reminder that it might not be a super-great idea to do a live interview from home if you're a parent.
But the bottom line is that this interview made our day — and the days of a lot of other folks.
Happy Friday, everyone! May your day be as cute and happy as those two little mischievous munchkins were today. And if your day goes to shit, well, remember that it's possible to keep a straight face while the world around you is falling apart. Or at least when your kids' hijinks make you into everyone's new favorite meme.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story referred to the kids' mother as "a woman" because it was not confirmed who she was. We've updated this story to reflect the latest news.
