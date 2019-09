The past few months have not been easy for Nashville fans. Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) was involved in a near-deadly plane crash. Rayna (Connie Britton) actually did die in a car accident... but only after she narrowly escaped a stalker who held her at knifepoint. Yep, season 5 is a little bleak — but that doesn't mean it has to stay that way. Rachel Bilson is joining Nashville as a regular in season 5, which means that the Hart of Dixie star has officially traded in her Alabama digs for Tennessee. Of course, before Bilson was a Southern belle, she was an O.C. California girl. Summer Roberts and her rage blackouts will forever be our fave, and Bilson has given us the perfect blast from the past thanks to this picture with her former O.C. co-star.