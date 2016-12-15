Fans of the country music version of Empire are finally going to catch up with their favorite Nashville characters tonight. They deserve it, too. Season 4 ended with main character Juliette in a horrific plane crash, and a just few months later CBS announced that they were canceling the show.
But the Country Music Channel (CMT) swooped in to save the day when they announced that they would be picking up Nashville up for a much-anticipated fifth season. I know, it’s such an obvious choice. But people will turn their TV’s to channel’s they’ve never before explored for the sake of their favorite show. From the looks of things, the fifth season is going to be pretty intense. Entertainment Weekly has obtained an image of Juliette after her plane crash and let’s just say her condition looks pretty serious. Okay – she’s a bloody mess. Check it out at your own discretion.
Viewers know Juliette, played by Hayden Panettiere, survived the crash but this picture implies some serious injuries, scars, and trauma for the singer. How will they affect her career and life moving forward?
But can any of us really complain when she survived an entire plane crash? The new season of Nashville airs on it’s new network tonight at 9 p.m. It will be the first of a two-part premiere. Check out the trailer below.
