Rachel Bilson Is Making A Major TV Comeback

No details about the new character played by Bilson have been revealed just yet, though we're pulling for a big-haired country crooner with an axe to grind. The 35-year-old actress famously played Summer on four season of teen drama The O.C . before taking on the role of a New York doctor, Zoe Hart, who moves to Alabama in CW's Hart of Dixie. This will be her first major TV project since Hart of Dixie finished its 4-season run in 2015.