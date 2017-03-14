The past few months have not been easy for Nashville fans. Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) was involved in a near-deadly plane crash. Rayna (Connie Britton) actually did die in a car accident... but only after she narrowly escaped a stalker who held her at knifepoint. Yep, season 5 is a little bleak — but that doesn't mean it has to stay that way. Rachel Bilson is joining Nashville as a regular in season 5, which means that the Hart of Dixie star has officially traded in her Alabama digs for Tennessee. Of course, before Bilson was a Southern belle, she was an O.C. California girl. Summer Roberts and her rage blackouts will forever be our fave, and Bilson has given us the perfect blast from the past thanks to this picture with her former O.C. co-star.
As Nashville fans already know, Chris Carmack, who played Luke on The O.C., is already the perfect country crooner. Carmack stars on Nashville as Will Lexington, another singer-songwriter trying to make it in the country music biz who struggles to go public with his sexuality. Charmer Will is worlds away from Luke, whose biggest secret was that he was secretly sleeping with his ex-girlfriend's mom. Still, Will and Luke have one big thing in common, and that's getting to hang with a character played by Rachel Bilson.
Though Bilson's Nashville character is not yet known, the actress did share this Instagram of her with her new (and old) co-star Carmack. Fortunately for O.C. fans, she included Luke's famous quote — and arguably the most famous quote of the entire Fox series — in her Instagram caption. She wrote:
"'welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee'"
This photo is giving me all the O.C. flashbacks, and I cannot wait to dust off my DVDs. Of course, what's even better than an Insta pic is the fact that these two are going to be series regulars opposite one another. We have tons of time on CMT to witness Bilson and Carmack's interactions, and thank God that after a season of heartache, we can at least look forward to that.
