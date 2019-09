Unfortunately, it turns out Lee has a lot in common with another of Ryan Murphy's favourite characters. Yes, it's time to talk about O.J. There's no glove this time around. Instead, a number of experts come to Lee's defence, blaming everything from the Polks' pot to their client's mental state for the murders. Lee is acquitted of all the charges, and for a second it looks like we might be done with the whole affair.But the cops want to prolong this ordeal, and so they decide to prosecute her for her original crime, the murder of Mason. This time around, they have some evidence: Lee's confession tape, which she recorded under duress while being held captive at the Polks' growhouse. They also have a witness: Flora.But sadly for the prosecution, Flora is still babbling on about Priscilla, which causes the jury to split after 16 days of deliberation. Lee is acquitted once more. (Take that, O.J.!)Thus ends the Crack'd documentary. Welcome to the Lana Winters Special! Another day, another reel depicting Lee's life. “The murder trials of Lee Harris captured the hearts and minds of an entire nation," Lana Winters narrates. She has come out of retirement specifically for this interview.The interview starts benignly enough, but things get interesting when Lana asks Lee why she chose this particular program. (Apparently, Diane Sawyer isn't good enough for Lee Harris.)You have been to hell and back and so many people would have simply given up."Because of you," Lee answers. "Because of who you are, what you’ve been through. I mean Jesus, you killed your own son." Strap on your helmets, fans, the Bloody Face reference from Asylum makes the crossover official!Suddenly, the interview takes an entirely different tack: It turns out that Flora went missing an hour before Lee came on the air. Lana demands to know where Lee has taken her, and urges her to confess, when we hear gunfire. The last Polk has come for Lee. He is killed, but not before striking Lana with the butt of his rifle. That woman seriously has nine lives.As if all this wasn't enough, we still have one more fake documentary to explore: "Spirit Chasers."Bob and Dave have done what all the networks couldn't — they've cut a wire fence and snuck onto the Roanoke property during the blood moon. At this point, I really have to question the human race. I mean, really? Again?Ashley Gilbert, who played Cricket on "My Roanoke Nightmare," joins them, and their heavy duty infrared equipment, to investigate what really happened in the haunted house. Things are starting to get creepy when suddenly, Lee appears. She's been on the run looking for Flora for two weeks. This is her last stop."I saw Priscilla come in here," she says. "She took Flora from me before."The stupid Chasers are actually excited about this. It makes you question whether or not they have been watching the same show we have. (Isn't that the point of all these documentaries? To be on the same page?)As the blood moon rises, all the usual ghost suspects come roaring back to life (kind of ): The Chens, Priscilla, Mr. Piggy — they're all here to party.One by one, the newcomers start to die. First Ashley, who gets gutted while fruitlessly yelling "Croatoan," just like his character , then Dave, who gets grabbed by the Chen girl.Outside, the cops finally show up to the scene of a crime, but it's too late. The settlers are here, and their arrows are lethal.From fake news interviews, we learn that the police are here for Lee. It's a standoff.Inside the house, Flora and Lee finally have a heart to heart. Lee wants Flora to forgive her and come home. Flora wants Priscilla to kill her so she can stay with her forever. Finally, Lee offers a compromise. She'll stay with Priscilla and keep her safe, if Flora goes out and lives her life."You can come visit us, when it’s not the blood moon," Lee says. "And in time, you may feel different about me. Please, let me do that for you."In a show full of fake scene, this is perhaps the only truly real moment of emotion.