

Back at the grow house, Mama sharpens her knife. She tells her youngest (I assume, I don't actually know any of their names, or how old they are — let's just call him Hillbilly Boy) to "cut your mama some nice filet" from Lee's leg. Lee objects: People don't eat people!



It seems that's only true if your name isn't Polk. Mama and Hillbilly Boy politely take the time to explain some family lore. It seems that in 1929, at the height of the Depression (but actually not because of the Wall Street crash in October of that year), a few out of work folks stole some food from the Polks' land. The family took one look at those fat cat thieves who had feasted on their meager bounty and made up their minds, Scarlett O'Hara style: they would never go hungry again!

"And that’s when we had our feast," Mama says. "We find our power in a place. We knew then, the Polks weren’t like any other. We Were the first family, and we always will be. So long as we keep up traditions." (Cue Tevye.)



Later, after Mama has gone, Hillbilly Boy and Lee share a sweet exchange. He cut off her ear, but for a very good reason. “It’s a present, for Christmas," he explains. "It’s the best day of the year. We all get a pickled ear.” How festive.



Lee tries to soften up Hillbilly Boy by telling him about how much she loves Flora. Turns out, Hillbilly Boy has mommy issues. He wanted to be on "My Roanoke Nightmare," just like his siblings, but Mama wouldn't let him! Rude. (Also: "We’re part of the United States, we get TV!” is my new favorite quote.)



More interestingly however, we learn that Kincaid Polk, the only Polk to ever get famous, did so by becoming the infamous Piggy Man mentioned in Murder House. You know, the one who disappeared at the Chicago World's Fair and went on to spend his days murdering people while wearing the head of a pig?



Hillbilly Man is a gentleman, so he offers Lee some cocaine to take the edge off — he needs part of her shoulder. At first, she refuses — she's worked really hard on her sobriety. But really, she's going to die anyway, so YOLO. Can't he just kill her quickly?



Actually no. Once again, it's about tradition. (Tradition!) "They didn’t have no ice boxes back then." Oh, and "fear and exhaustion gives the jerky a delicious tang." All legit reasons.



At the house, the Chen girl is still after Shelby and Dominic. Shelby is finally losing her cool. Dominic tries to tell her it'll all be okay: “I’m gonna get my spin off, you’re gonna get your yoga studio.” Ah, to be such a dreamer.



They seem to be taking a breather, but then Mr. Piggy (not to be confused with Piggy Man) shows up. And the Chen girl is back! And the Butcher is coming! Things aren't looking so good.

