Hillbilly Boy is really impressed that she killed someone. He's a murder virgin — but Mama said he could kill the next victim. “You’re gonna kill me?" Lee taunts him. "Bust your cherry? Looking forward to it?”"Actually, he's not. He likes Lee. He comes closer, inserting himself in between her very wounded legs. From my notes: "Is this going where I think it’s going? Ew. Ew. Ew." Sadly, it is. He starts fondling her breasts, in what may be the most terrifying scene in this entire season of American Horror Story. Lee plays along, and takes advantage of his lust brain to put him in a strangle hold. Turns it, it's really hard to run when one of your legs is cut to ribbons. When Hillbilly Boy tries to get back up, she stabs him, and limps off.Meanwhile, the two other Polk brothers are torturing Audrey and Monae. Audrey is a delight as she tries to explain the difference between actors and real people. (“We’re just actors. Nothing we do is real!”)Hillbilly Man #1 gets upset when one of the teeth he was using to make a necklace breaks. But hey — he has two mouths full of teeth at his disposal, so it's all good! He tries to take out one of Monae's teeth, but the pliers break. She attacks him and runs away, leaving Audrey behind, because every woman for herself, amirite?Mama is not pleased. She sends the two manboys out to look for their captive, and turns to Audrey. Someone's going to lose a tooth.It isn't pretty. But Audrey gets off easy — after only one violent extraction, Lee shows up and knocks Mama out. Not satisfied with this mild-mannered approach, Audrey takes a hammer and bashes her head in.The two end up back in the basement of the house, and find Matt dead on the floor. Lee is distraught, but Audrey’s like "Girl I’m sorry but let’s move on because it’s still dangerous in here." They stumble around in the dark, and end up upstairs. Audrey goes to get water to down the oxycodone she obviously had stashed in her luggage, and finds Shelby's body in the bathroom.Her reaction (“I feel like part of me is dying with her, oh my God.") makes me even more certain that we might be dealing with another fake documentary here. Who acts this way in the face of a dead body?Dominic emerges from the shadows and tries to explain what happened. Lee doesn’t believe it. “You expect us to believe that shit when you’re the one holding the knife.” (HAHAHAHA O.J. JOKE.)The woman banish Dominic fromt he safety of the bedroom. Just as they shut the door, Mr. Piggy shows up. We hear Dominic die (violently, I imagine) as Audrey says her goodbyes to her faithful audience via her phone camera.In the morning, both Lee and Audrey are still alive. I assume Monae is too, although she's still running around in the woods. But the fun's not over: Lee wants to go back to the Polk farm.Audrey is like HELL NO, but Lee explains that they have to recover the footage of them killing Mama Polk. It might look bad. I'm sorry but I don't buy this at all. As Audrey says, there is no jury in America that would fault two women for killing an old hillbilly lady who was trying to turn them into jerky. But this is AHS, so logic does not apply. The two creep out of the bedroom, passing a very dead Dominic in the hallway, and go down the stairs. There's no way Lee is going back to the basement — she can't look at Matt again. The front door it is!They've barely opened the door when Mr. Piggy shows up. Except he's actually just Wes Bentley. And Audrey knows him — he played the Butcher's son in "My Roanoke Nightmare." Fancy meeting you here!Hopefully, next week will unravel the mystery behind his truly frightening colonial accent . Until then!