Add this to the list of crossovers headed to the Roanoke season of American Horror Story. According to Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson's Asylum character is coming soon to the current season.
"Sarah Paulson's ASYLUM ultimate survivor LANA WINTERS returns this season on 'AHS: ROANOKE,'" Murphy tweeted Monday morning. "Happy Halloween!"
"Sarah Paulson's ASYLUM ultimate survivor LANA WINTERS returns this season on 'AHS: ROANOKE,'" Murphy tweeted Monday morning. "Happy Halloween!"
Sarah Paulson's ASYLUM ultimate survivor LANA WINTERS returns this season on "AHS: ROANOKE." Happy Halloween!— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) October 31, 2016
Wait, what? Murphy just dropped an AHS bombshell: triple the Paulson in one season.
In Asylum, Paulson played Lana Winters, an undercover reporter posing as a patient at the Briarcliff Manor mental institution in the '60s. In Roanoke's show-within-a-show style, Paulson plays Audrey Tindall, who plays Shelby Miller.
We can't imagine how Paulson could possibly reprise her own role, but no twist is too ambitious for Murphy's mind. After all, if anyone is capable of playing three characters at once, it's definitely the Emmy winning actress.
Online, AHS fans were shocked by the news.
In Asylum, Paulson played Lana Winters, an undercover reporter posing as a patient at the Briarcliff Manor mental institution in the '60s. In Roanoke's show-within-a-show style, Paulson plays Audrey Tindall, who plays Shelby Miller.
We can't imagine how Paulson could possibly reprise her own role, but no twist is too ambitious for Murphy's mind. After all, if anyone is capable of playing three characters at once, it's definitely the Emmy winning actress.
Online, AHS fans were shocked by the news.
Advertisement
@MrRPMurphy if you kill her pic.twitter.com/jHYGFh9gIR— MsCamaraderie (@MsCamaraderie) October 31, 2016
@MrRPMurphy @MsSarahPaulson THE QUEEN IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Lr3aHdkK5Q— vivi (@pridepaulson) October 31, 2016
Sarah Paulson is playing 3 different roles in the same season 👏👏👏 I'm glad she is the supreme— vale (@r4ulsonfeels) October 31, 2016
This isn't the only big Roanoke crossover news of the day: AHS vet Taissa Farmiga is also set to make an appearance this season, and there's a convincing theory circulating as to whom she'll play.
Advertisement