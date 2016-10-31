With seven episodes of American Horror Story: Roanoke behind us, we're still patiently awaiting the return of fan favorite Taissa Farmiga.
Based on where we're at in the show, it would make sense for Farmiga's mysterious character be the real version of a character we've already met. But we're quickly running out of options as we keep meeting new people (only to see them brutally murdered a few scenes later).
This leaves us with one very convincing option currently circulating online as to who Farmiga's character might be: Many think she'll turn up as the real Scáthach.
Now, we only saw Scáthach very briefly in episode 7, and the identity of the actress playing her was not at all clear, but it would make a lot of sense for Farmiga to play the original Supreme. In Coven, Farmiga plays Zoe Benson, one of the good witches. We know that Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) becomes the Supreme at the end of the season, but who's to say that there isn't a little bit of Old World power in Zoe, too? Could this character be a distant (more evil) relative of Zoe's?
If Farmiga was cast in this season, there must be a deeper connection. Murphy loves a good overlap.
