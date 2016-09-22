This story triggers Matt's memory, and he finds the letters, hidden behind cheap wallpaper. The story is true.



The Millers know want out of this real estate nightmare. Sadly for them, the bank doesn't care. (Say it with me kids: DUE DILIGENCE.)



“I didn’t think it could get any worse," real life Matt says, providing helpful foreshadowing. Just then, Lee drives up to the house. She has kidnapped Flora.



Guessing that this will cause Mason to go batshit crazy, Matt and Shelby talk Lee out of this crazy scheme. Shelby lets Mason know his daughter is safe, and Lee goes to say goodbye.



Except Flora is gone, tempted outside by Priscilla, and the only sign of her is her yellow sweatshirt, billowing in the wind at the top of a very tall tree.



The Takeaway: Some major characters are still missing (Where are Gaga and Evan Peters?) as are the credits, but the recurring Murder House themes and Easter eggs, combined with that eerie, anxiety-inducing pacing, give me hope for the rest of this season. This show seems as though it's getting back to its roots — and it's about to get bloody.