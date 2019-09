I Cannot Support Amy Schumer & Lena Dunham Anymore

When Kurt Metzger, an Inside Amy Schumer writer, took to victim-blaming on Facebook, Schumer ostensibly criticised him, but it wasn't enough. The comedian tweeted, "Kurt does not work for me. He is not a writer on my show. Please stop asking me about it. His words are not mine."But Metzger has writing credits for 39 episodes of Inside Amy Schumer. Technically, he's not a writer for Schumer's show, because it's not currently on the air — a loophole, at best. Though, the subtext of Schumer's message — "please stop asking me about it" — is clear. Schumer's show is, by and large, Metzger's claim to fame. And not only did she not criticise him harshly enough, but her words make the situation about her, rather than about his abhorrent comments. (Schumer later said that the "real problem" is rape, not Metzger.)Unbelievably, things only got worse from there. In last Friday's edition of Dunham's newsletter, Lenny Letter, Schumer discussed the Metzger controversy with Dunham . The issue also contained tone-deaf comments about Dunham's interaction with Odell Beckham Jr. at the Met Gala, for which she later apologised "It was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards. He was like, 'That's a marshmallow. That's a child. That's a dog.' It wasn't mean — he just seemed confused," Dunham said in the newsletter, describing her interaction with Beckham. "The vibe was very much like, 'Do I want to fuck it? Is it wearing a...yep, it's wearing a tuxedo. I'm going to go back to my cell phone.'"In her apology post on Instagram , Dunham said that she was projecting her own insecurities onto Beckham and that it was "unfair" to attribute those insecurities to him. As for his part, Beckham told Complex , "I don't have enough information to really speak on it."There haven't been any apologies, though, for the discussion of Metzger's actions in the same newsletter."Why are these women treating him like he raped someone? He's not Bill Cosby; Kurt has never raped," Schumer said to Dunham in the newsletter. "What he was saying was horrific, and he was being a troll. He can be an internet troll."