Amy Schumer: Sexual Assault, Not Metzger, Is The Real Problem

Amy Schumer will make an appearance on Charlie Rose this Friday, and a new preview clip shows Schumer reacting fully to the tone-deaf and offensive remarks made by comedian Kurt Metzger. Metzger, who has written for her show in the past, made wildly awful remarks about rape, rape culture, and victimhood. The backlash has been righteous and predictable.
Schumer's new interview doesn't slam Metzger, but does make it clear that their views are different in almost every way.
"One of the reasons he's such a great writer and such a great contributor to our television show is because his views are so different from those of mine and most of the other writers in the room,” she tells Rose. Schumer says that she likes to include diverse voices in the writer's room, which includes the voice of sometimes-offensive men. “We don't want it to just be one-sided ... [head writer Jessi Klein] and I have such similar sensibilities that it's good to have — it feels very positive to have someone in there saying, 'Well, this is from the male perspective.'”
She sought to distance herself from the comments and to refocus on the main problem: sexual assault.
"I want them to not attach me to what he's writing. I would love to refocus the energy and the attention on the real problem. It's about rape," Schumer, who survived her own sexual assault, tells Rose. "He baits people. He's the problem, no question, but the focus is on him rather than on what the real main problem is."
Watch the clip previewing her appearance below.
