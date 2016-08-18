Women In Comedy Respond To Kurt Metzger's Garbage Comments About Sexual Assault

Though Inside Amy Schumer's fourth season ended back in June, the show is now finding itself in the crosshairs of controversy thanks to vile comments that one of its writers, Kurt Metzger, has made about women and sexual assault. Metzger took to his Facebook page earlier this week, airing widely-condemned tirades in response to the Upright Citizens Brigade's decision to ban comedian Aaron Glaser after multiple women accused him of sexual assaults going back years.
Schumer herself has publicly denounced his actions, tweeting that she was "saddened and disappointed." But instead of apologizing for his repugnant comments, he has turned defiant, telling The Guardian that he "will never stop mocking victim culture."
Of course, we could go on for days about the hugely problematic and dangerous perceptions Metzger puts forth in his comments. After all, they are awful, and it is dangerous that someone with any platform at all chooses to use it to display harmful beliefs and contribute to a victim-blaming culture.
However, it's also important to note that his beliefs do not reflect those of the comedy community as a whole. As comedian Cameron Esposito noted, "voices can get so loud that they appear omnipresent when they are, in fact, a dying breed."
In order to let that dying breed run its course, let's shed a light on some voices that matter. We won't be re-hashing Metzger's comments in full here. Instead, let's take a look at some of the best things female comedians have had to say so far in response to Metzger's actions. They highlight the fact that Metzger's mansplaining, victim-blaming tantrum is only a distraction from the very real, very complex issue of sexual assault and sexism in the comedy community.
imagine a world where men stopped and thought about their arguments enough to hold themselves accountable pic.twitter.com/QpPpVTRsMf— Nikki Black (@NikkiBlackAttak) August 18, 2016
To female comics in New York & everywhere. Re: Kurt. pic.twitter.com/IRlwODEjpk— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 17, 2016
How come so many men think being "un-PC" is radical when it is, in fact, the absolute most boring, un-punk, status quo white boy shit ever?— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) August 17, 2016
@kurtmetzger here's a way you can help rape victims who go to the police. https://t.co/YCqZTM2Bh3 thanks in advance for your support!!!— Nayomi With a Y (@nayomir) August 18, 2016
I like when dudes try to act like they have the high ground of ~logic~ and then literally throw a multi-day tantrum— Alyssa Onofreo ✨ (@omgchomp) August 17, 2016
How can we make straight white men understand the fear women and POC feel on an everyday basis? Some sort of Hunger Games?— Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 17, 2016
