We had some big expectations for tonight's finale of Pretty Little Liars, and we were still impressed. The previews promised a death, three couples getting back together, resolution on Noel (Brant Daugherty), and some answers. So did it deliver?
This week picked up right in the middle of Hanna's (Ashley Benson) plan to attack and kidnap Noel so she could get answers from last week's episode, and let's just say it didn't really work. Noel escaped and reunited with Jenna (Tammin Sursock) who lured the girls into some creepy abandoned school for blind children. Ultimately, Noel died. He might not be the only death either: Three other characters looked pretty dead at the end of the episode, including one of The Liars.
Advertisement
The answer to which "three sets of shippers will be happy" is a bit more unclear. Hanna and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) finally got back together, and Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Ali (Sasha Pieterse) seem to have started something official after eight years and twice as many flashbacks, but I'm not sure about the other couple. Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) came back from the dead and reunited with Ezra (Ian Harding), and Toby (Keegan Allen) left with Yvonne (Kara Royster) to start a new life. But I don't think anyone shipped them. Toby and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) did have a goodbye kiss, but considering he left with another girl and looked pretty dead in one of the final scenes, I'm not sure that counts as happily ever after.
The good news in the couple front? Paige (Lindsey Shaw) is gone..for now. And Aria (Lucy Hale) is now available to get together with Jason (Drew Van Acker).
And while we didn't learn Noel's motives, we did learn that Charlotte (Vanessa Ray), Noel and Jenna were all one team for at least the last three seasons. Perhaps most surprisingly, we learned that none of them are "A.D." It also seems that "A.D." is not the "secret sibling" of Charlotte's because Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) told Spencer that she was her daughter at the end of the episode. That brings us to our biggest question of the night — who is "A.D." and how does he or she relate to the bigger storyline?
Here are the other 29 questions we had while watching the episode:
1. Did the girls finally go to the police for the first time ever? The first scene of the night, and we're seeing actual character growth.
1. Did the girls finally go to the police for the first time ever? The first scene of the night, and we're seeing actual character growth.
Advertisement
2. Why does Hanna think she can take on Noel by herself?
3. Did Spencer really just kiss Marco (Nicholas Gonzalez) in front of everyone?
4. The police actually believed The Liars without any evidence? So many firsts.
5. Hanna tied Noel up and then just left him? These girls are always losing evidence, and I don't think people are an exception to this.
6. Why does Hanna only want Mona (Janel Parrish) to know about her plan?
7. Why aren't Mona and Hanna going to the police right now with the Doll House evidence?
8. Hanna really thinks that Noel attacking her is worse than the time he kidnapped her and her four best friends and continually attacked them for three weeks?
9. Could it be anymore obvious that Ali is in love with Emily and just acting jealous of Paige?
10. Should we trust Mona alone with Noel?
11. Why do they believe that anyone can actually leave the "A" team? I would never trust Mona or Toby or Ezra or anyone actually.
12. Could there be anymore sexual tension in Hanna's "Hey Caleb," or awkward tension in Spencer's dirty look at their attraction?
13. How can Hanna be such a bad liar after all this time? Her crazy story about looking for the girl that was pushed down the stairs doesn't even make sense.
14. That speech from Caleb and his reunion with Hanna was perfect. Does this mean Caleb is gong to die later in this episode, or are we allowed to have nice things now?
Advertisement
15. When did Ali and Archer/Eliott (Huw Collins) have time to reproduce considering their honeymoon essentially consisted of Archer kidnapping Ali and drugging her in a mental institution for no medical reason?
16. Marco is using his police duty as a chance to seduce Spencer. Seriously, why do the police officers in this town all misuse their positions of power?
17. Why are they continuing this Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) storyline?
18. Really Ezra had to continue his mistreatment of Aria by not even calling his fiancee to say his ex-girlfriend was miraculously alive and he made out with her on TV?
19. Has Paige not learned that if you give Emily an ultimatum between Ali or anyone else that she will always pick Ali?
20. Why are The Liars trying to take on "A" without Caleb or Mona? Literally they are the two people that always rescue them.
21. Is Sydney (Chloe Bridges) still relevant to this plot line at all? What a weird character to have return to the show in a finale.
22. Did they make a copy of the videos on the thumb drive? Because it's really easy to drag files to a computer, and would really solve a lot of their issues.
23. Why would someone give a blind girl a gun? I'm sorry, but that is really not safe or efficient.
24. They killed Noel and we didn't even get to learn the motivation behind all of this? They blinded Jenna, Charlotte had her odd sob story about being obsessed with Ali, but Noel doesn't make sense.
Advertisement
25. Is Spencer really Mary Drake's other child? The Hastings and DiLaurentis families really do have a very, very complicated family tree. (Sorry Aria Drake fans.)
26. HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE IN THIS EPISODE? Noel is definitely dead, but Spencer, Toby, and Yvonne all looked pretty dead as well.
27. Who is A.D.? We didn't get really any new clues, but the preview contained clips of both Ezra and Toby from when they were "A" for no apparent reason, so my bet is still on one of them. (Plus Ian Harding has already said that he would be in to Ezra being behind the whole thing).
Check back in April when Pretty Little Liars returns for it's final half-season and we finally (hopefully) get the answers we've been waiting for all along.
Advertisement