The Big Lie You’re Being Told About Achieving Great Skin

Consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto recently took to Instagram to discuss the patchy notion that good skin comes from within. In a post, she wrote: "I am always a bit disappointed to see 'super-foods' and recipes touted as a 'fix-it' for skin." For lots of people, the pandemic has brought on increased breakouts in particular, and it seems brands, influencers and nutrition enthusiasts are playing on these insecurities using food. 'Natural Ways To Clear Acne From Within' and 'The Best Foods To Eat For Clear Skin' are popular headlines, with protein bars, sweeteners, green tea and berries recommended to improve your complexion. Dr. Mahto cited another example of a common but shaky 'skin-friendly food' claim which is doing the rounds online currently. "Selenium and zinc in small studies have been shown to help acne," Dr. Mahto said. "Brazil nuts contain selenium and zinc," she continued, so it is often claimed that "eating brazil nuts may help your acne." Dr. Mahto pointed out the tentative language here and emphasized that these ideas are often then treated as fact. In reality, she said that assertions such as this are weak and more research is needed to establish any truth.