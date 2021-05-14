The Big Lie You’re Being Told About Achieving Great Skin

If switching up your diet has helped improve your skin, then that's great. However, food isn't the be-all and end-all of achieving skin you're personally happy with, and for many people it isn't as straightforward as that. "I am a medical doctor and I am not saying food is not important to our overall health," highlighted Dr. Mahto. "If anything, I would emphasize it is. However, I would also make the point, as always, that eating well for your skin is the same as eating well for your general health. There are no quick fix superfoods or special recipes despite what a plethora of content would have you believe."