So how many steps is enough? Maree Kinder, British-Korean founder of online boutique Beauty & Seoul explains: "I only take 4-5 steps in my morning and evening routine. Ten-step skincare is to show people that these are the 10 products you can have at your disposal to tackle any concern, but you don't have to use them all at once." This begs the question, which products are Korean women actually using on a regular basis? Cleanser is a must. "Most Korean women would never skip a double cleanse in the evening," Maree notes. "They typically use an oil-based cleanser to effectively remove any makeup, sunscreen and excess sebum thoroughly from the skin, followed by a water-based foam cleanser to remove any leftover residue."