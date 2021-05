This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

That creativity includes flipping the script when it comes to floor plan. Bucking tradition, she set up her office on the main floor and moved her bedroom into the basement, creating a welcoming nook where she can relax and decompress, watching movies on a projector (a key space-saving option), and working out on her Peloton (the most expensive purchase in her space). Working in the props departments on movies — which often means unconventional hours — the switch-up in the floor plan allows Daprato to get some shut eye during the day. “It really feels like my upstairs is my living space, whereas the basement is my more intimate cozy, nesting space.”