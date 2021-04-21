Step Inside A Millennial Plant Mom’s Eclectic City Oasis

Lee and her filmmaker boyfriend have lived in their 638-square-foot condo, close to the city’s Distillery District, for almost two years. They rent the space from Lee’s sister (which accounts for the $2,000 rent, a bonus!), and which definitely made the apartment more desirable — but wasn’t necessarily the deciding factor. "Had I looked, I think I would have ended up in this area anyway," Lee says. Not only was she already attached to the nearby St. Lawrence Market, she also wanted a space that wasn’t right in the chaos of the downtown core. "I’m not much of a hustle and bustle kind of city girl, and I have a controversial fondness towards the slow pace of the suburbs, so I appreciate how much less busy it is than other areas."