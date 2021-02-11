Did The Pandemic Change Wedding Photography Forever?

Clients are also choosing to get those photos in different forms in order to make sure they don't forget their wedding that went down during these wild times. "I think there has been a shift in how important photographs are to people," Wroblewski explains. "I feel like the pandemic changed a lot of people's perspectives about life and how short it is, so people have been treasuring photographs a little bit more, which is awesome because I love clients who love pictures and print them and hang them up or curate physical albums." According to Merica, some are going even further to ensure their wedding photos stay safe. "My last two wedding clients ordered several backup USBs to store their photos. That rarely happens," she says. "I think it's this feeling of paranoia that 'anything can happen,' which was confirmed by COVID-19, so people are being far more security-based in their planning and finalizing."