Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Switch To
us
uk
de
fr
Weddings
Living
I Quit My Friend’s Wedding Because Of COVID-19
by
Refinery29
More from Weddings
Weddings
I Was Supposed To Get Married Last Weekend — Here’s What I Did Instead
Amanda Randone
5 hours ago
Entertainment
The Bachelor’s
Ben Higgins Is Engaged Once Again
Becca Rose
Mar 30, 2020
Fashion
We Can’t Stop Thinking About Julia Garner’s Wedding Pants
Eliza Huber
Mar 26, 2020
Entertainment
Steve Irwin’s Daughter, Bindi, Shares Photo From Her Guestl...
Bindi Irwin and now-husband Chandler Powell went through with their Australia Zoo wedding on Wednesday, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic mean
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Living
Should You Cancel Your Wedding? Jessica Mulroney Weighs In
Jessica Mulroney’s inbox is overflowing. It’s been flooded with messages from brides and grooms unsure whether or not to cancel their weddings in light
by
Carli Whitwell
Living
This Is How Much Real Women Have Spent To Attend Bachelorette Par...
by
Hannah Rimm
Dating Stories
The Date Where I Proposed To My Partner
Welcome to 29 Dates, where we explore the weird, wild, and sometimes wonderful world of dating. Look out for a new story every day this month. We met
by
Anonymous
Wellness
Wedding Season 2020 Is DOOMED, According To Susan Miller
Over the past few months, you might have seen plenty of diamond rings, ear-to-ear smiles, and custom couple hashtags on the ‘gram as engagement season di
by
Erika W. Smith
Living
I’m Getting Married! But I Don’t Want To Be A Wife
There’s a line in the 1994 version of Little Women that I based a lot (maybe too much) of my early dating life on. It’s when Jo March — patron saint
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Entertainment
Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Is Getting Her Own Netflix S...
Update, Sunday, February 2, 2020: While Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney will be revisiting “first-time wedding disasters” an
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
Say Yes To Matches Fashion’s Wedding Edit
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Newest Additions to Reformation’s Wedding Line Are Here, & We...
by
Eliza Huber
Living
Everything You Need To Ask Your Future Wedding Venue
As we come out of engagement season, it’s officially time to dive into wedding planning, and let me tell y’all — I’m scared. Wedding pl
by
Hannah Rimm
Fashion
Ashley Graham’s Pronovias Bridal Collection Is Size-Inclusive & G...
by
Eliza Huber
Best Wedding Dresses
Zoë Kravitz Finally Revealed Her Wedding Dress On Instagram
In June of 2019, Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glusman in Paris. The couple, who started dating in 2016, have always been pretty private about their relationsh
by
Channing Hargrove
Living
My Little Sister Got Engaged & People Keep Asking If I’m Ok...
I’m sitting in my local Turkish restaurant after a long Monday at work. I’ve just been to a gruelling gym class with the only one of my friends who wil
by
Vicky Spratt
Fashion
Hilary Duff’s Custom Wedding Gown Had A Cape & 100 Buttons
Last night, Hilary Duff married singer and record producer Matthew Koma in a romantic backyard ceremony. And unlike Jennifer Lawrence, who still hasn’t g
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Hilary Duff’s Wedding Haircut Is Unexpected — & So Chic
Over the weekend, Hilary Duff married longtime boyfriend Matt Koma in an intimate backyard ceremony in L.A. Wearing a custom Jenny Packham draped gown, the
by
Megan Decker
Entertainment
Clout, Clicks, Or Court: The Year Celebrities Got Married Twice
First comes love, then comes marriage — and if you were a celebrity in 2019, then comes marriage again. By the numbers, that’s double the dresses, doub
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Lena Waithe Reveals Surprise Marriage To Longtime Girlfriend Alan...
Lena Waithe has more to celebrate than the premiere of her film Queen & Slim — which, by the way, is extremely worth celebrating. But also, during an
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Wellness
Would You Want Your Family & Friends To Watch You Get Engaged?
Would you want your mother to watch your proposal? How about your siblings, or your cousins? When I posed this question on Twitter, people had strong feeli
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
How Much You Should You Spend On An Engagement Ring, According To...
by
Anabel Pasarow
Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson Has One Very Explicit Rule For Colin Jost̵...
While we still don’t know the date of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s wedding, it must be close, because Johansson is laying some ground ru
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Jennifer Lawrence Wore A Dior Wedding Dress & Here’s Your F...
At this point, we’re fully-versed on every (public) detail about Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding to NYC gallery-owner, Cooke Maroney. We know that
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney’s Rhode Island Wedding Venue Is...
Congratulations are in order! Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot this weekend in one of the lesser-known Gilded Age mansions dotting the Rho
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment
All The A-Listers At Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding, From Adele To K...
by
Tara Edwards
Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Tie The Knot In A Luxe Rhode Is...
After a whirlwind romance, Jennifer Lawrence married art gallerist Cooke Maroney on Saturday. The two tied the knot in front of 150 guests at the Rhode Isl
by
Lydia Wang
Fashion
10 Bridal Fashion Trends That Will Be Everywhere In 2020
by
Mekita Rivas
Wellness
8 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Honeymoon Sex
There are many reasons we go on vacations — to visit family, celebrate holidays, and de-stress from work. But a honeymoon is special: it’s a vacation d
by
Erika W. Smith
Entertainment
Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Highlights: Models, A Phot...
The day we thought would never happen, happened…again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married for the second time on Monday at the Montage Palm
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More Stories