Here’s Why More Brides Are Buying Secondhand Wedding Dresses

There's also the fact that with the vast assortment of secondhand wedding dresses online comes the need to sort through a good deal of options. According to Blanchard, to simplify and speed up the process, it’s best to come into the search with a bridal dress style in mind. You can then personalize your search by size, price, style, or brand. She suggests reaching out to the seller once you find the dress for you and requesting detailed photos of the seams and threading to ensure that nothing is out of place or damaged. That, and she says to start the search early — that way, there is plenty of time to tailor the look to your body. The latter is important, as many of the brides who first owned these secondhand dresses had them customized to fit their own bodies. Because of that, Blanchard suggests you also ask the previous owner for precise measurements of the waist, hem, bust, etc. in addition to the tag size.