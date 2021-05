Hill House Home’s Bridal Collection Includes Nap Dresses & Padded Headbands

From the something blue — we’d suggest the Noor headband for that — to the way you ask all your bridesmaids to be your bridesmaids — the “Be My Bridesmaid?” silk kit is your best bet — the Bridal Collection was designed to be there for all of the “little moments that surround the big day,” according to a press release. But who says it belongs only in the little moments? The Dolly Robe, which is made from silk and includes delicate feather details, could just as easily be the dress. In fact, given the rise in minimonies since the pandemic, something more casual almost feels more appropriate for a trip down the aisle than a big, poofy dress. Plus, you can rewear it.