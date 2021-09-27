I’ve Never Been On A First Date & Now I’m Getting Married

I’m slowly coming to the conclusion that this pang of post-engagement regret I’m feeling has nothing to do with dating itself or the myriad people I could have met (and gladly sidestepped). Instead, what I'm feeling is a form of extended, decade-long FOMO. Badoo has over 400 million users in 2021 and I'm on the outside, looking in. I’m mourning a privation of a cultural milieu that has so widely shaped the lives of my generation. It's the guilt of not having done it, rather than the act of not having done it, that's got me messed up. But what I lack in dating experience, I have gained in an incredibly patient, very understanding partner who's willing to put up with all this self-involved spiralling – and that's the real win.