Who Are The People Still Getting Married On Plantations? You Might Be Surprised

“At the time, it being a former slave property wasn’t in the front of my mind because we were so stressed finding a place,” Lauren says. “Fast-forward two years, plantation weddings were being more frowned upon and I understood the reason more, but at that point it was too late and I would have lost a lot of money.” Plus, she says, after looking into the history of the property, she didn’t find any record of enslaved people. Some online sources suggest a past of slavery , so we reached out to Ormond to ask about its history, and have yet to hear back. The venue is now billing itself as “Ormond Manor” on its website, even though the website is still “plantation dot com.” Lauren adds, “I spoke with several of my coloured friends and asked them how they felt and apologized if I upset or hurt them by my actions. [I apologized] for choosing the venue and [asked] them how they felt about it. And most said it wouldn’t have been their choice, but they aren’t upset with me for mine, they understand money-wise it was the best choice. Which led to the more difficult conversations of what it’s like being a person of colour.”