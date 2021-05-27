Yes, Ariana Grande Wore A Bridal Ponytail To Her Wedding

On Saturday, May 15, Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez, a luxury real-estate agent and her boyfriend of over a year. From initial reports, we learned that the ceremony took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California, with sources calling it "tiny and intimate — less than 20 people." Today, we got something better: the official Grande-Gomez wedding photo gallery.
Grande shared a curated gallery of snaps to Instagram, giving fans a peek at her strapless, backless silk wedding gown, her short veil with a ribbon bow, and, of course, the bridal version of the star's signature hairstyle: a polished half-up ponytail that left soft and glossy curls ribboning down her back.
The intimate photo spread provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes glam. The team consisted of celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu and makeup artist Ash K. Holm, who complemented Liu's elegant centre-parted ponytail with a similarly on-brand Grande makeup look: a winged cat eye, lash extensions, soft contour, and a matte nude lip. Also, the bride wore a French manicure — so if that's not proof that the classic nail design is back, we don't know what is.