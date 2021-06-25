Wedding Plans Have Changed. So Has What Brides Are Wearing Down The Aisle

Another phenomenon that Holmgren and Goldberg are both seeing take off is the curation of a wedding wardrobe rather than a singular focus on the dream dress. With the rise of more and smaller events, brides are compiling a series of outfits to compensate for an absence of fashion in the last year. An upside to this trend is the occasion it gives them to reveal more of themselves (figuratively, but in some cases literally) in their dress choices. By approaching the wedding, or in some cases a whole wedding weekend, as a series of memorable vignettes, finding a look that underscores the specialness of each moment appeals to brides itching to put their neglected styling muscles to work. It’s also an exercise in adaptability. An example of this, Goldberg says, would be turning that sleek column-like dress purchased with the intention of walking down the aisle into something to change into before dinner instead.