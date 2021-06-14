7 Brides On What They Would Have Done Differently At Their Wedding

Planning a wedding in the last year or so has been...tricky, to say the least. The financial challenges of getting through a pandemic, the shifting restrictions on what kind of gathering is even legal and the uncertainty of when it will end have all made getting married harder. Not impossible! But definitely harder, especially if you had a specific vision in mind.
However, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and it won't be long before we can hold restriction-free events once again. And so, for all those who got engaged in the pandemic (or just before) and have been delaying making arrangements, we sought the advice of former brides on what they wish they'd known before planning a wedding.
Whether it's spending on something they barely saw on the day, the venue they chose or plumping for one of those cheese 'cakes', former brides from our Money Diaries Facebook group share the one thing they would have done differently and why, and offer their advice for people currently planning their own wedding.