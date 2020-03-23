I Quit My Friend’s Wedding Party Because Of COVID-19 & Our Friendship Is Over

Things were tense from there on in. The other bridesmaids didn’t get it either. They felt like it was the bride’s decision to decide who was coming and that I needed to respect that. I had to accept the fact that I couldn’t control what Carrie was going to do, but I could control my own actions. About a month before the wedding, I sent her a text saying that I was really sorry, but that I just wouldn’t feel comfortable being in an enclosed space with people who were not observing quarantine recommendations, especially because I live with my parents who are at higher risk because of their age. Everything was still really uncertain, but I figured that if I dropped out now, she would have time to find someone else. Like, if she was worried about having an equal number of bridesmaids and groomsmen for pictures.