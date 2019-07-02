Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Be A Bridesmaid

"Excessive! We also went to the beach for her bachelorette, so the cost to get there along with the cost of the rental condo added up. There were some options to cut down on the cost, but I wasn’t the one planning it so there wasn’t much I could do. Then of course, the wedding weekend. I even skipped getting my hair and makeup done to cut down on the cost, as the bride's family wasn’t paying for it. There’s nothing I love more than supporting my best friends, but being a bridesmaid can be a burden and I think it often gets overlooked when the bride's family is planning the wedding. I’ve also had wonderful experiences being a bridesmaid where the expense was low and required things were paid for by the bride's family, which is a huge help!"