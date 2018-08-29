After being told by a local psychic to opt for a more expensive wedding, Susan and her (now ex) groom decided to go big for their special day. "We thought why the hell not?" Susan wrote on her since-deleted Facebook post that was screen-shot and shared widely across the Internet. "Our dream wedding amounted to $60,000 — all included with flights to Aruba. All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen."