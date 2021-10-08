The Biggest Bridal Trends For 2022 Include Corsets & Cut-outs

While 2021 bridal trends have already disrupted many traditions — micro-dresses and jumpsuits reigned as brides swapped ballgowns for look more suited for minimonies and intimate gatherings that defined the pandemic — come next fall, wedding dresses will continue to reflect the times we are living in.
As New York Bridal Fashion Week showed this week, designers are opting for versatile pieces that brides-to-be will want to wear again after the ceremony, with recycling the biggest trend of all. Brands like Lazaro, Nadia Manjarrez, Houghton by Katharine Polk, and Katherine Tash offered 2-in-1 garments, as well as practical design elements like pockets and high-low skirts.
Ready-to-wear trends also made their way down the runways, with Bridgeton-style corsets, cut-outs, and statement sleeves levelling up the game for brides who want a departure from the classic silhouettes.
Ahead, take a look at some of the biggest 2022 bridal trends coming to a fall wedding near you.