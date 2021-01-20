According To Bridal Experts, These Will Be 2021’s Biggest Wedding Dress Trends

Weddings, like school, work, and restaurant dining, look different than they did a year ago. Celebrations with 300-person guest lists aren’t just unpopular, but, as a result of the pandemic, currently unsafe, too. In their place are “minimonies,” or intimate ceremonies that take place in backyards and on rooftops, and are streamed over Zoom. In turn, the wedding dresses worn for these occasions also look different. “With scaled-down weddings, the dresses have become relaxed and understated, as opposed to the opulence of the past,” Lisa Ruffle, Moda Operandi's buying manager, tells Refinery29.
Brides have also become more experimental with their wedding looks. “As much as 2020 sucked, it also gave couples the chance to reevaluate their wedding day priorities and think outside the box, focusing on what's most important to them,” bridal stylist Gabrielle Hurwitz tells Refinery29. Because of that, she says the biggest 2021 wedding dress trend is “anything goes.” Instead of wearing traditional white ballgowns, in 2021, brides are more likely to play with colours and silhouettes and opt for ready-to-wear pieces rather than bridal collections.
With the future of big events still uncertain, Hurwitz believes that “brides are also curating a wedding wardrobe with pieces that work even if plans change.”
Click ahead to read more about the wedding dress trends that are set to appear on brides everywhere in 2021.