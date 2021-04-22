Prabal Gurung’s New Bridal Line Includes A Corset Gown & A Wedding Suit

With vaccines becoming more accessible, the possibility of having an in-person wedding is back on the table. In turn, fashion designer Prabal Gurung is delving into bridal for the first time.
On Wednesday, the New York-based designer announced the arrival of the wedding collection, aptly titled “A Love Letter.” The bridal line includes 12 looks, ranging from a Bridgerton-esque corset gown (it has bows, too!) to a suit that features fashion-forward bell bottoms. Also found in the collection is a boned, floor-length dress with detachable puff sleeves, a tiered gown that can transition into a micro mini, and a lace train that goes on for miles. “Infusing our signature designs, it was imperative to hone in on versatility, offering non-traditional silhouettes in forms of satin lapel suiting, detachable faile layered skirts, and hand-crafted rouleau details,” the press release reads. Essentially, it includes everything a bride could want for her post-pandemic nuptials, and then some.
Ahead, click through the entire “A Love Letter” bridal collection, which will be available in sizes 0 to 14 (with larger sizes available on request) in October.