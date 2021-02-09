How To Safely Shop For A Wedding Dress In-Person During The Pandemic

At both Spina Bride and Haute & Co., brides only get one hour to see the dresses. But while an hour might seem like plenty of time, when you go into your appointment with no real idea of what style of dress you’re looking for, that 60 minutes will likely fly by. “Take a look at what we carry and be prepared to speak with your stylist about your wedding timeline and preferred style of dress,” Dubois recommends. “We always ask on our questionnaire if guests have a Pinterest board or something of the like. We like to do our homework before the brides come in.”