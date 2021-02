How To Safely Shop For A Wedding Dress In-Person During The Pandemic

At Spina Bride , a bridal shop with locations in West Village and Chelsea in Manhattan, brides are asked to read through the store’s COVID guidelines before arriving for their appointments. According to owner Giselle Dubois, the list includes information about how many people a bride can bring with her to her appointment — two — what to do prior to arrival — wait until your exact appointment time before entering — and what the appointment will be like — guests must wear a mask at all times, respect the one-hour appointment time, and swap out their shoes for complimentary slippers upon entering. The list also asks that all guests inform the store prior to their appointment if they feel at all unwell, or if they’ve been in contact with anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 or has experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Upon arrival, shop employees will conduct temperature checks and ask guests to wash their hands or use provided hand sanitizer.